JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint Japan, the Japan subsidiary of AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, received the Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Award at the Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year 2022 event hosted by Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.



The Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Award is given to globally managed ISVs that demonstrate customer-focused projects and excellent performance through deep cooperation with Microsoft on a global scale. AvePoint has won the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award five times, and this year, AvePoint Japan was awarded its first Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year award, which was its first for Microsoft's Regional program as recognition of local activities.



By offering the most advanced SaaS and data management platform based on Microsoft Azure, AvePoint Japan has provided its customers with a safe collaboration environment on Microsoft 365.

From data migration to the Microsoft cloud environment to operation management after the migration and data backup, AvePoint offers comprehensive solutions to issues faced by corporate IT departments. Through a global partnership with Microsoft and cooperation with Microsoft Japan’s sales staff and SI partner companies, AvePoint has enabled the cloud migration and optimization of various organizations ranging from government offices to manufacturing companies. The company received this award in recognition of its activities, and it is endorsed by Microsoft Japan.

“We are very happy to announce AvePoint Japan as the winner of the Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year 2022 Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Award,” said Masaki Honda, General Manager of Corporate Strategy Headquarters and General Manager of Partner Businesses, Microsoft Japan. “By offering a state-of-the-art SaaS and data management platform based on Microsoft Azure, AvePoint Japan has made a significant contribution to providing customers with a safe collaboration environment on Microsoft 365. Through a strong partnership with AvePoint Japan, Microsoft Japan will continue to power customers’ digital transformation.”

As the most advanced SaaS and data management platform, AvePoint will continue to promote digital transformation on Microsoft 365 in Japan.

Microsoft 365 Solutions offered by AvePoint

The main solutions that led to this award include:

Fly: Data migration from cloud services such as file servers, Slack, Google Workspace, and Box to Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Online, as well as data migration in Microsoft 365 tenant integration required in M&As.

Cloud Governance: Through Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online payouts and automation of inventory operations, it allows operations management according to policies and optimization of IT department operations at the same time.

Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365: Offers data protection against ransomware, human error, and accidents. It also allows customers to conform to legislation and audits while easily restoring only the necessary data.

For more information on AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, visit the AvePoint website.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com .

