iHeartMedia announced today that the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection is making its return to Miami, Florida at the FTX Arena on Saturday, October 15. The annual concert event will celebrate the power of Latin music in popular culture with a star-studded slate of performances from Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, DJ Adoni and iHeartRadio Corazón Award recipient Enrique Iglesias. Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio, will once again host the ninth annual event.

In addition to performing, Enrique Iglesias will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond. A multi-platinum pop icon, Enrique Iglesias is a global superstar recognized for his musical versatility across pop and urban genres in Spanish and English. Outside of music, Iglesias dedicates his time to causes important to him and has been a strong supporter of the Save the Children organization since 2015. He was named a ‘Changemaker for Children’ by the organization in 2019 after he collaborated with them on hurricane relief efforts following the devastating 2017 storms Harvey, Maria and Irma.

“We are so excited to head back to Miami to celebrate the best of Latin music this year,” said Santos. “We’re thrilled to once again give fans the opportunity to come together and feel the unique energy that comes from celebrating our culture. This year’s iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award recipient, Enrique Iglesias, embodies that perfectly with his endless stream of hits and charitable work. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

iHeartMedia’s Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Every year since 2014, iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina has brought together the biggest names in Latin Music to perform live on one stage on one night. Over the last several years, the event has featured all-star performances from Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Gente De Zona, Prince Royce, Ozuna and more.

Additionally, this year iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina is part of the 2022 Pepsi Stronger Together Scholarship program, which aims to support underserved youth nationwide by inviting students to apply to receive one of four $25,000 scholarships towards an education in music and arts. The four winners will also receive a trip to attend iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina in Miami. High school seniors nationwide can apply through PepsiStrongerTogether.com%2FScholarship until September 20, 2022.

Proud partners of this year’s event include presenting partner The JUVÉDERM® Collection; and Delta Dental, Goya Foods, Pepsi Stronger Together, with more to be announced.

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com%2Ffiesta.

