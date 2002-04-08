CareCloud will present its suite of solutions in the Transformation Zone and exhibit at Booth J82A.

SOMERSET, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will exhibit at the 2022 Florida International Medical Expo (FIME). In addition, Patti Peets, CareCloud’s Senior Vice President of Sales, will present how the Company’s digital health offerings can help medical practices improve patient engagement through the latest technologies and services. The event will be held at the Miami Convention Center from July 27-29, 2022.

“Florida is a hub for disseminating new digital health technology across the U.S., Central and South America, and the Caribbean. Our exhibit at FIME will demonstrate how CareCloud’s suite of solutions, which are designed to scale for practices of all sizes, can streamline patient records, improve back-office activities, and increase patient engagement,” said CareCloud Vice President of Marketing Brian Zelenka. “In today’s healthcare landscape, the number of technology choices can be overwhelming. We seek to alleviate this stress by helping attendees understand the benefits of employing our unified solutions, and technologies that can ‘plug in’ to existing platforms.”

Ms. Peets will present on Thursday, July 28, at 2:30 pm in the Transformation Zone, Stand U68. She will present the following CareCloud digital health solutions, which will also be available for demonstrations in booth J82A:

CareCloud Charts – a complete, certified EHR solution that provides all the tools physicians need to deliver better patient care, from managing patient flow to ePrescribing. In addition to simplifying clinical handoffs, Charts also features patient engagement and clinical reporting tools that allow physicians to drive better patient outcomes.

talkEHR – an easy-to-use, certified EHR with an intelligent workflow design empowers clinicians to focus on patients. talkEHR comes standard with more than 70 customizable workflows, templates and modules, allowing you to enjoy a truly flexible yet cost-effective option for your specialty.



CareCloud Breeze – a contactless patient intake solution that is mobile-ready and easily accessible from the web, so patients can quickly check in, answer COVID-19 screening questions, and pay for their visit before stepping into their doctor’s office.



CareCloud Concierge – an end-to-end revenue cycle management solution that allows physicians to increase collections by 7% or more and reduce staffing costs. Concierge’s flexible, consultative approach, combined with CareCloud’s end-to-end services and specialized back-office team, can help practices improve profitability and eliminate administrative burdens.



CareCloud Live – a telehealth solution that provides seamless, HIPAA-compliant, real-time video technology that supports safeguards for a two-way interaction between providers and patients. Live is built with the same robust cloud-based infrastructure as our core product suite to ensure scalability and deliver optimal performance.



CareCloud Wellness – helps physicians hand off chronic care management to a dedicated team of experienced practitioners that help to extend care without investing in operational resources. CareCloud Wellness is an elective program that boosts care for chronically ill patients, giving providers additional reimbursement opportunities through participation in the government’s chronic care management (CCM) incentive program



FIME is Americas' leading medical trade fair and exhibition attended by thousands of medical device and equipment manufacturers and suppliers, dealers, distributors and other healthcare professionals from across the United States, Central, South America and the Caribbean. The show provides a strong business platform to more than 700 exhibitors from more than 45 countries, including country pavilions to showcase cutting edge device innovations and solutions.

###

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including, revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Gene Mannheimer

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]