Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $303.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(32.61%), SPDW(11.84%), and JPST(7.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 426,706 shares in BATS:JCPB, giving the stock a 6.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.63 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.3193 per share and a market cap of $380.07Mil. The stock has returned -10.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 412,278-share investment in NAS:FIXD. Previously, the stock had a 6.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.21 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $46.499 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 273,839 shares in ARCA:SPHY, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.55 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.12 per share and a market cap of $734.17Mil. The stock has returned -8.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a price-book ratio of 6.73.

During the quarter, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 128,216 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 2,228,300. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 07/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.38 per share and a market cap of $13.61Bil. The stock has returned -7.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

The guru sold out of their 107,615-share investment in BATS:JPHY. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.58 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF traded for a price of $45.02 per share and a market cap of $437.47Mil. The stock has returned -8.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

