G&S Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(8.21%), SHY(5.99%), and SPTM(3.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were G&S Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 122,697 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 5.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.5371 per share and a market cap of $25.96Bil. The stock has returned -4.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 102,895 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.4 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.403 per share and a market cap of $5.48Bil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru sold out of their 30,544-share investment in NAS:IBB. Previously, the stock had a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.87 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $125.06 per share and a market cap of $8.14Bil. The stock has returned -24.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a price-book ratio of 4.06.

During the quarter, G&S Capital LLC bought 33,256 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 41,714. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.8.

On 07/21/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.79 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -0.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 5,515 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $502.32 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $513.84 per share and a market cap of $487.35Bil. The stock has returned 27.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-book ratio of 6.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

