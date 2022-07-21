MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $472.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.09%), MGK(7.16%), and MSFT(5.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 10,807 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 16,695. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $361.805 per share and a market cap of $257.95Bil. The stock has returned -7.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 18,099 shares of ARCA:MGV for a total holding of 208,102. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.91.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $96.93 per share and a market cap of $5.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 66,902 shares of NYSE:PDI for a total holding of 82,449. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.22.

On 07/21/2022, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund traded for a price of $20.7316 per share and a market cap of $4.67Bil. The stock has returned -17.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-book ratio of 0.83 and a price-sales ratio of 10.61.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 13,181 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 20,861. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.02.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $87.64 per share and a market cap of $22.62Bil. The stock has returned -13.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 9,233 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 244,713. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/21/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.7863 per share and a market cap of $1,249.11Bil. The stock has returned -31.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-book ratio of 9.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

