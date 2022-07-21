Savior LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

800 SOUTH STREET WALTHAM, MA 02453

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 177 stocks valued at a total of $109.00Mil. The top holdings were SPHQ(9.15%), SYLD(8.86%), and FNY(8.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Savior LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Savior LLC bought 189,868 shares of ARCA:SPHQ for a total holding of 237,123. The trade had a 7.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.81.

On 07/21/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF traded for a price of $43.71 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Savior LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGOX by 391,810 shares. The trade had a 7.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.96.

On 07/21/2022, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $20.9158 per share and a market cap of $197.18Mil. The stock has returned -15.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

Savior LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AQGX by 366,951 shares. The trade had a 3.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.79.

On 07/21/2022, AI Quality Growth ETF traded for a price of $12.6371 per share and a market cap of $44.23Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AI Quality Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a price-book ratio of 7.13.

During the quarter, Savior LLC bought 81,790 shares of ARCA:EMQQ for a total holding of 205,667. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.74.

On 07/21/2022, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF traded for a price of $32.26 per share and a market cap of $643.09Mil. The stock has returned -44.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

During the quarter, Savior LLC bought 38,671 shares of BATS:SYLD for a total holding of 177,303. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.84.

On 07/21/2022, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF traded for a price of $56.52 per share and a market cap of $520.38Mil. The stock has returned -1.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.