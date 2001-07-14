Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced that it has become the Authorized+Sales+Partner of Meta, the company that owns the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, in Honduras and El Salvador. Through its business unit, Entravision Cisneros Interactive, Entravision will provide support, consulting, training and billing in local currency to help businesses achieve their advertising goals.

“We are very pleased to expand our alliance with Meta into Honduras and El Salvador, further strengthening our partnership and foothold in Latin America,” said Byron Cabrera, Country Manager of Honduras and El Salvador for Entravision Cisneros Interactive. “This expansion within Latin America will enable us to continue our mission of providing companies with strategic support, creative expertise and content development that facilitates the use of new tools which take full advantage of all that the Meta suite has to offer and are geared toward boosting their business in the region.”

Entravision Cisneros Interactive, as an Authorized Sales Partner, will focus on helping local businesses grow sales while at the same time deploy their advertising investments more efficiently. The new offices in Honduras and El Salvador join the 16 existing markets in Latin America in which the company already has a successful presence.

Commenting on this track record of success, Victor Kong, CEO of Entravision Cisneros Interactive, noted, “Our expansion throughout Latin America is a direct result of the progress we have delivered in the region over the past five years. In 2021, we trained more than 5,000 people, including advertisers and agencies, to leverage the Meta platform. This educational investment has allowed us to help advertisers increase their sales, minimize their customer service expenses and reduce their cancellation rates, along with many other core business objectives. It is this experience that provides us with the utmost confidence that we will achieve a similar impact on companies in Honduras and El Salvador by extending the top-notch experience we provide to our other clients in Latin America.”

“Meta is dedicated to expanding our stronghold in Latin America, and the expansion of our alliance with Entravision Cisneros Interactive in Honduras and El Salvador is a key sign of our commitment to the region,” said Christian Pretelt, Regional Reseller Leader for Meta in Latin America. “We are very excited to extend the reach of this successful program, helping advertisers and agencies create more meaningful connections with their consumers. As part of our collaboration, we will also implement digital marketing education programs to drive growth in Central America, instilling processes that will position companies to drive their short- and long-term business goals.”

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company connecting brands to consumers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Entravision Cisneros Interactive

Entravision-Cisneros Interactive, a business unit of Entravision, is the leading digital advertising company serving Latin America. The company has an active presence in 18 countries, leveraging unique commercial partnerships with Meta, Spotify, LinkedIn, Anzu and other leading media and technology platforms. In addition, the company offers Audio.Ad, Latin America’s leading digital audio ad network, with more than 350 publishers through a full solution technology stack offering, and Justmob, the leading mobile marketing company with global reach.

