Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $312.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.88%), NOW(8.11%), and CRWD(7.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd bought 122,300 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 145,700. The trade had a 6.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.83.

On 07/21/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $184.575 per share and a market cap of $42.77Bil. The stock has returned -26.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 37.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -737.87 and a price-sales ratio of 24.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 162,300-share investment in NYSE:ZEN. Previously, the stock had a 5.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.94 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $75.41 per share and a market cap of $9.28Bil. The stock has returned -45.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -64.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd bought 115,600 shares of NAS:OKTA for a total holding of 164,400. The trade had a 3.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.67.

On 07/21/2022, Okta Inc traded for a price of $103.995 per share and a market cap of $16.26Bil. The stock has returned -58.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.13 and a price-sales ratio of 10.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 233,297-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 3.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.53 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $63.4 per share and a market cap of $5.97Bil. The stock has returned 29.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -116.23 and a price-sales ratio of 12.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd bought 35,000 shares of NAS:MDB for a total holding of 65,800. The trade had a 2.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.7.

On 07/21/2022, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $315.65 per share and a market cap of $20.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.70 and a price-sales ratio of 19.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

