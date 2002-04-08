London, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today it is extending its partnership with online gaming business Eyas Gaming, to provide the operator with a full payment solution across all its iGaming brands. Nuvei has also partnered with UK-based direct carrier billing provider Fonix to enable Eyas Gaming players to bill deposits directly to their mobile.

Building on a successful partnership that launched in October 2021, Nuvei is now enabling Eyas Gaming to accept payments via its industry-leading cashier technology across its popular gaming brands including the Merkur Slots and Merkur Casino in the UK.

Players can deposit and request payouts using all the relevant payment methods through the Nuvei cashier, including card payments and alternative payment methods (APMs) such as digital wallets and direct bank transfer. Fonix's seamless integration with Nuvei has easily enabled Merkur Slots and Merkur Casino to easily switch on the payment method.

Commenting on the announcement, Eyas Gaming Head of Fraud, Risk and Payments Andrejs Cuzans said: “We’re excited to be extending our partnership with Nuvei for all our brands across the Eyas portfolio. Nuvei’s rich global heritage and deep knowledge of the gaming industry, as well as the best-in-class technology and access to all APMs through a single integration, made it an easy decision to engage them as our payments partner.”

Philip Fayer, CEO & Chair of Nuvei commented: “Nuvei continues to demonstrate why we are the market leader for payments in iGaming through our partnerships with many of the most exciting operators in the industry. We’re looking forward to continuing to support Eyas Gaming and its growth into new markets in the coming years.”

Fonix CEO Rob Weisz added: “Fonix is focused on facilitating conversion and expansion for partners through our carrier billing technology. Integrating Fonix's carrier billing solution means Nuvei can allow Eyas Gaming to turn on carrier billing with the flick of a switch. We're excited to launch our partnership to offer carrier billing to Eyas Gaming's players across the UK, with a future vision to make an impact across Germany too.”

The announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to solidify its position as the payment technology partner of choice for fantasy sports, gaming and sports betting brands in regulated markets across the globe.

AboutNuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

About Eyas Gaming

Eyas, an operator in the online gaming industry, was founded in 2020 by three industry veterans. Eyas is currently live in the UK market, offering casino to customers. Eyas has two offices, one in Malta and one in Gibraltar, two of the gaming hotspots in Europe. Eyas is a fully rounded team comprising of IT Development, Marketing and Customer Operations. Eyas has built a data led approach to all the key elements of the business.

For more information visit www.eyasgaming.com