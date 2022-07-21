IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $146.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(14.33%), PULS(12.52%), and IUSV(10.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 417,008 shares in BATS:JPST, giving the stock a 14.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.08 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0991 per share and a market cap of $20.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 377,437-share investment in NAS:ISTB. Previously, the stock had a 13.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.59 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.32 per share and a market cap of $5.63Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.16.

The guru established a new position worth 372,396 shares in ARCA:PULS, giving the stock a 12.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.99 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.985 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 1,670 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 133,918. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $96.73 per share and a market cap of $63.79Bil. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 2,602 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 145,263. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.92.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $57.17 per share and a market cap of $26.72Bil. The stock has returned -18.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

