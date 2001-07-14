Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on August 11, 2022. On that day Leafly will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Webcast Details

What: Leafly Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

When: August 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events section of Leafly’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.leafly.com%2F

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

