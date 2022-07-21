Morton Brown Family Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 308 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(23.73%), MUB(9.78%), and VEA(6.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Morton Brown Family Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Morton Brown Family Wealth, LLC bought 76,838 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 118,742. The trade had a 6.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/21/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.4604 per share and a market cap of $29.24Bil. The stock has returned -7.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Morton Brown Family Wealth, LLC bought 20,164 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 39,283. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.92.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.035 per share and a market cap of $8.86Bil. The stock has returned -2.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Morton Brown Family Wealth, LLC bought 30,599 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 693,413. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 07/21/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.25 per share and a market cap of $20.36Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

During the quarter, Morton Brown Family Wealth, LLC bought 22,517 shares of ARCA:SCHC for a total holding of 216,209. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.69.

On 07/21/2022, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $31.82 per share and a market cap of $3.31Bil. The stock has returned -21.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

During the quarter, Morton Brown Family Wealth, LLC bought 14,090 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 84,720. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.95 per share and a market cap of $70.18Bil. The stock has returned -19.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

