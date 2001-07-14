Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 earnings results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To access the call please dial 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference and use the passcode 4661619 (conference ID). The conference call will also be broadcast live at www.uei.com where it will be available for replay for 90 days.

In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay please dial (800) 770-2030 and use passcode is 4661619.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices; designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com.

