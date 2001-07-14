The Board of Directors of PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company’s dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share. The increase is payable Sept. 10 to shareholders of record Aug. 10.

This payment, coupled with the payment of a similar quarterly dividend in December, will mark 51 consecutive years of annual increases in the company’s dividend. The December dividend remains subject to approval from PPG’s Board of Directors in October.

PPG’s prior quarterly dividend was 59 cents per share.

“We are pleased to continue PPG’s legacy of rewarding our shareholders with an increase in our per share dividend, reflecting the continued, strong confidence that PPG’s Board and management team have in our ability to generate and grow our operating cash flow,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer.

This marks the company’s 496th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

