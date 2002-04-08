BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline will support a ceremonial first lap in honor of first responders at two upcoming NASCAR Cup Series™ races.



The Verizon Frontline First Lap for First Responders will feature a fleet of public safety vehicles and will be held prior to the July 24 NASCAR Cup Series™ race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and again before the “Verizon 200 at the Brickyard” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Speedway, Ind., on July 31.

The first laps will each include a number of state and local public safety agency representatives and multiple police, fire and emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles.

“Every day, first responders put service before self to protect our communities,” said Cory Davis, Verizon Frontline’s Director of Public Safety Operations. “It is a great privilege for our team to provide mission-critical communications technologies to the public safety community. I’m excited that, through the First Lap for First Responders, Verizon Frontline can give race fans the opportunity to participate in this appreciation event honoring these brave men and women.”

“Celebrating and honoring our military members and first responders is an integral piece of Pocono Raceway's ethos, and we are delighted to partner with Verizon Frontline on this ‘First Lap for First Responders’ to recognize these amazing men and women in front of our NASCAR® fans,” said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May.

“We’re proud to work with Verizon Frontline to honor the contributions and sacrifices of our first responders,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “It’s an honor to host these heroes at IMS, and I know our fans are happy to join me in thanking them for their work and sacrifices as part of the NASCAR Cup Series™ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race day at the Racing Capital of the World.”



In addition to the Verizon Frontline First Lap for First Responders, fans at the Pocono Raceway race will see the on-track debut of a new Verizon Frontline paint scheme on Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford Mustang, driven by Joey Logano.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

