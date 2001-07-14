Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has earned recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the fifth consecutive year.

Voya’s top score of 100% on the 2022 Disability Equality Index® underscores the company’s continued, measurable progress to lessen unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. Voya is one of 240 companies to earn 100% on this year’s index.

The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN. The index measures key performance indicators across culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity — and, more recently, the key performance indicators have measured innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility, mental wellness benefits, services for employees who are deaf and hard of hearing, and flexible work options.

“At Voya, we recognize that the disabilities community is a source of high-performing talent that brings unique insight as we continue advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our workforce – enabling our teams to remain competitive and innovative,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, Voya Financial, Inc.

Martin was recognized at this year’s Disability:IN Global Conference with the John D. Kemp Leadership Award — which reflects Martin’s personal commitment to ensure workplace inclusion for people with disabilities, and to diversity, equity and inclusion overall. The award specifically honors an individual’s or company’s measurable impact that improves employment opportunities for the disabilities community.

“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, president and chief executive officer of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and, ultimately, genuine belonging."

Voya’s continued commitment is demonstrated through several key efforts, including Voya Cares®, a hub of resources and community for those with disabilities and their caregivers. In addition, Voya supports its employees who are part the disabilities community, along with allies, through its People with Disabilities and Caregivers Council. The employee-led council plays an integral role in driving the company’s internal and external efforts that support the disabilities and special needs community.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $707 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

About Voya Cares®

As an extension of Voya's vision and mission to help all Americans have the quality of life they seek in retirement, the Voya Cares program is committed to being a leader in making a positive difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities and special needs — as well as their families, caregivers and other providers — by offering a depth of resources focused on education, planning and solutions. Visit Voyacares.com to learn more.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at Disabilityin.org%2FAreYouIN #AreYouIN.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at AAPD.com.

