Missouri American Water will begin work on Monday, July 25 to replace 3 water main valves on Gene Field Road. This will result in a temporary road closure expected to last until Friday, August 5.

“The valves are a critical part of the water system and can be used to redirect water flow during a main break, which can help minimize the interruption of service to our customers,” said Jody Carlson, Director of Operations Northwest Division. “These proactive investments improve our water system reliability and ability to operate efficiently.”

Gene Field Road will be closed to all traffic from Ashland Avenue east to Parallel Avenue beginning Monday, July 25. The valve replacement work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 5, weather permitting. Please plan an alternate route of travel to avoid the area. Traffic on Ashland Avenue and west of Ashland on Gene Field Road will not be affected.

In 2022, Missouri American Water is replacing nearly 10 miles (almost 52,000 feet) of aging water pipe in St. Joseph. Water pipe replacement improves system reliability and often enhances fire protection when pipes are upgraded in size. The replacement of key components of the water softening basin at the treatment plant will also be completed later this year.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005676/en/