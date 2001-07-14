Getting products to market today has become a challenging endeavor as supply chain channels grapple with constant disruptions and routine delays. That’s why Nexar, a business unit of Altium LLC, launched the Spectra suite of electronics industry data intelligence. These offerings help businesses better anticipate electronic component shortages, mitigate risks, and make smarter procurement decisions. Spectra’s insights help businesses to not only respond to current market conditions but also get products to market ahead of the competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005829/en/

Spectra is the only source of electronics industry business intelligence that is combining end-to-end data from the supply chain, design, and manufacturing sectors. Nexar's unique position in the electronics industry provides a cohesive view of the supply chain market conditions that is unrivaled by competitors. For more information go to nexar.com/spectra.(Graphic: Altium LLC)

Nexar’s unique industry position provides a broad view of the electronics market. The Electronic+Design+to+Delivery+Index (EDDI) is among Spectra’s inaugural tools. A free monthly report, EDDI helps businesses identify trends by bringing together historical data for millions of electronic components—two years' worth of insights—delivering current global stock availability and how that compares to a pre-pandemic baseline of January 2020.

EDDI consists of two parts: the Industry Supply Index, which provides a view of inventory trends, and the Industry Demand Index, which reveals how challenging it will be to source parts. Part insights provided by EDDI are a valuable resource when making crucial supply chain decisions such as component selection or whether to pursue alternate parts. EDDI is an effective tool that can be added to many workflows, including design and supply chain, to proactively identify and address categories and components of concern.

In the near future, Spectra will launch Supply Chain Resilience (SCR), a custom bill of materials (BOM) analysis that utilizes unique insights only available from Nexar to identify supply chain risk and opportunity. Designers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), procurement specialists, and high-level executives can avoid sourcing issues by using SCR’s in-depth data to identify problematic parts and secure replacements to create a more resilient BOM. This personalized report will help businesses understand their supply chain risks on specific parts so they can be proactive with sourcing rather than reactive to market conditions.

Supply+chain+disruptions are the new normal for the electronics industry for the foreseeable future. The data provided by the Spectra suite helps businesses and industry professionals respond more strategically to fluctuating market conditions. Spectra gives a clear view into the current electronic component landscape, enabling smarter decision-making when sourcing parts.

To learn more about Spectra’s suite of data intelligence products, visit nexar.com%2Fspectra.

LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fshowcase%2F74335609+%0A

Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FNexarPlatform+%0A

Instagram: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fnexar.platform%2F+%0A

Facebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNexar.Platform+%0A

YouTube: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fchannel%2FUCjL-lgChXRQYmM-df0jq6XA

Nexar is a Business Unit of Altium%2C+LLC (ASX%3AALU). Altium, LLC, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005829/en/