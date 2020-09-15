NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of APYX Medical Corporation, Outset Medical, Inc., and Unity Software, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



APYX Medical Corporation (“Apyx Medical”) ( APYX)

Class Period: May 12, 2021 to March 11, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx Medical’s Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx Medical reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, Apyx Medical was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Apyx Medical's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Apyx Medical’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Apyx Medical lawsuit please visit this website.

Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset Medical”) ( OM)

Class Period: September 15, 2020 to June 13, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had “continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance” that required an additional 510(k) application; (2) as a result, Outset Medical could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) Outset Medical’s inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a “shipment hold” and marketing suspension, leaving Outset Medical unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about Outset Medical’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Outset lawsuit please visit this website.

Unity Software, Inc. (“Unity”) (: U)

Class Period: March 5, 2021 to May 10, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Unity’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) deficiencies in Unity’s product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company’s machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenues; (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated its commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about Unity’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Unity lawsuit please visit this website.

