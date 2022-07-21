LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), Cannabis Global, Inc., a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today provides an update for its investors and the marketplace after reporting its third fiscal quarter ending in May 31, 2022.

During the third fiscal quarter the Company continued to expand its customer base and the number of products manufactured and distributed. Four new products were launched in the edibles space and five in the solventless. New orders grew significantly during the quarter for solventless cannabis concentrates, zero cannabis taste edibles, and concentrate based flower products. Over the coming weeks the Company expects these products to be delivered to both storefront retailers and delivery companies. During the current quarter, which ends on August 31, 2022, the Company also expects to launch its Northern Lights brand consisting of premium flower-based products, edibles and solventless concentrates.

"During this recently reported quarter, we experienced numerous successes relative to product rollouts, customer orders and deliveries. We believe the strong growth in our order pipeline from significantly sized retailers will allow us to continue to experience growth in product revenues," commented Arman Tabatabaei, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Global, Inc.

For the third fiscal quarter, the Company produced revenues of approximately $792,000, a sequential increase of approximately 25% over the previous quarter. Revenue growth during the quarter was a result of increased orders from recently introduced cannabis brands and an expansion of distribution related activities. Total assets rose to $14.9 million as of May 31, 2022 from approximately $11.4 million as of May 31, 2021.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

[email protected]

+1 (310)-986-4929

IR Contact:

Stuart Smith

https://www.smallcapvoice.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709288/Cannabis-Global-CBGL-Closed-Q3-2022-and-Sees-Healthy-Continued-Revenue-Increases-Provides-Investor-Update



