LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) ("Pacific Ventures" or the "Company"), a consumer-centric distribution company specializing in food, beverage and alcohol-related products, today announced that management will host a virtual roadshow on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shannon Masjedi, President and CEO of Pacific Ventures Group, will present an overview of the Company's recent operational progress, growth initiatives, and strategic vision. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-704-4453 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0920 Conference Code: 13731805 Webcast: Pacific Ventures Virtual Roadshow

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through Tuesday, August 23, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13731805. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC:PACV) is a consumer-centric distribution company focused on food, beverage, and alcohol-related products. Through its portfolio of operating subsidiaries, Pacific Ventures delivers specialty groceries, top quality proteins and produce, and innovative products to consumers through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Pacific Ventures Group, please visit www.pacvgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) delays in bringing products to key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the ability to sell our products in certain markets, (iv) intense competition in the industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (ix) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (x) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xi) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 546-6326

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

