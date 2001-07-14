Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.07 per share payable in cash on September 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2022.

“The dividend we declared today more than doubles the initial quarterly dividend we started with as a pure play water solutions business. With the transformation to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions our Board of Directors has increased the dividend to reflect our continued commitment to delivering shareholder value,” said Todd A. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our robust cash flow, strong financial characteristics and low leverage supports our ability to consistently pay a dividend while continuing to invest in our core business to drive organic growth as well as to execute strategic acquisitions.”

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety, and the environment. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Visits www.zurn-elkay.com for additional information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation as of the date of the release, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the SEC for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.

