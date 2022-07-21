ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Nutriband's CEO Gareth Sheridan discusses the Company's strong revenue growth and partnerships, the Company's solution to the growing opioid crisis, the broad IP portfolio, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.ntrbinfo.com/interview_access

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA® technology. Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

