ORHub's new Surgical Resource Management ("SRM") platform,FutureOR, facilitates faster Case-to-Cash payments to medical device and biological vendors.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) takes form as a medical fintech company, announcing the launch of "FutureOR", its SRM platform, focused on enabling digital connectivity, faster vendor payments, and surgical implant accountability.

The Company "intends to eliminate the deficiencies faced by hospitals and their vendors, replacing outdated documentation and legacy processes with ORHub's uniform business automation and fast-pay software," shared Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO, CJ Wiggins. "This software can reduce the Case-to-Cash timeline (hospital to vendor) by over 90% as well as bring real-world value to the FDA's Unique Device Identifier (UDI) mandate for implant accountability."

"As we ready this powerful software for release, initial focus is on the ortho-spine surgical markets with a 12-month target of 200 hospitals," continues Mr. Wiggins. "These facilities implant an estimated $2B+ in implanted ortho-spine devices and materials, providinga unique opportunity for our business model. Considering the scale of the deficiencies we aim to fix with our digital solution and financial instruments, along with the tightly concentrated customer base, I am confident in ORHub becoming a significant Fintech business.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. The Company is a healthcare innovator and fintech company focused on payment processes, business logistics, and clinical solutions with digital and biological technologies. The Company utilizes Intelligent Automation and Cellular based technologies to Change Business for Good™ and is comprised of four segments: Surgical Resource Management (SRM), Digital Payments, Regenerative Therapeutics, and Artificial Intelligence:

ORHub's SRM platform, "FutureOR" uses digital technologies to replace dated vendor-centric documentation and processes. The platform enables digital connectivity, faster vendor payments, and implant accountability for all surgically implanted medical devices and biologic products. The Company's Digital Payment focus is on software solutions which would allow b2b medical device & biologic vendors to reduce the Case-to-Cash timeline. With the acquisition of PUR Biologics, ORHub's Regenerative Therapeutic division is focused on the sale of bone regenerative products, while targeting new areas of opportunity with patented cell-based technologies. Together, these solutions form a valuable foundation for new uses of AI, quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized patient centered information and accessibility.

For more information, please visit: ORHub.com

Forward-lookingStatements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

