LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming, technology and entertainment company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that its unwavering approach to this consumer strategy has resulted in its surpassing the 20 million subscriber/follower mark across YouTube and Facebook.

In turn, the company also disclosed that it generated 552MM minutes viewed and a total of 304MM video views on social media during the first quarter of 2022 (January-March).

Remarked Cinedigm Networks EVP & General Manager David Chu, "With our massive reach and engagement on social media, we are now able to leverage our audience on these critical platforms to bring an entirely new level of awareness to our 30 OTT channels."

Chu was a primary architect for the strategy and growth of social video channels for DMR (Digital Media Rights), acquired by Cinedigm earlier this year, and he is now responsible for shepherding Cinedigm's efforts in this arena.

This new milestone is attributed to the company developing its social media presence for marketing and community-building around its OTT brands. By launching social-first channels that leveraged the thousands of TV shows and movies in its library, DMR utilized narrative clips curated around themes ranging from classic anime, horror, Korean drama series, and LGTBQ+ content. Among the company's most successful social video channels is RetroCrush, which initially debuted on YouTube as a destination for classic Japanese anime, and launched one year later as a full OTT brand, including VOD apps available on connected TV, mobile, gaming, smart TVs; on the web; and as a linear channel across several popular free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms. Today it has more than two million subscribers across YouTube and Facebook, and is one of Cinedigm's most popular channels, along the horror/thriller/action-focused Midnight Pulp (more than one million social media subscribers/followers) and pan-Asian brand AsianCrush (more than 200 million minutes viewed in Q1 2022).

"With digital rights to tens of thousands of titles, we can showcase premium content specifically tailored for each social media platform to create new opportunities to engage fans across Cinedigm's channels," added Chu. "We can also take advantage of the sophisticated targeting mechanisms these social media platforms have to reach new audiences more efficiently."

