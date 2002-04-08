NORCROSS, Ga., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, today announced that Leland Strange, President & CEO, and Matt White, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences:



On Thursday, August 4, 2022 and Friday, August 5, 2022, the Company will be participating virtually at Susquehanna’s Get Carded: Payments and FinTech Conference.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Company will be presenting at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 3:30 PM ET. It will be available via live webcast and archived replay on CoreCard’s investor relations website at https://investors.corecard.com.

If you would like to schedule time to meet with the Company at either conference, please reach out to the respective bank.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation [: CCRD] provides a pioneering card management platform built for the future of global transactions in a digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

For further information, visit www.corecard.com.

