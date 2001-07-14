Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that it has been added by global media giant Fortune to two of its annual “Best Workplaces” lists for 2022. Calix earned spots on Fortune’s lists for %26ldquo%3BBest+Workplaces+for+Millennials%26rdquo%3B as well as %26ldquo%3BBest+Workplaces+in+the+Bay+Area.%26rdquo%3B This is the first time that Calix has achieved rankings on Fortune’s annual best workplaces lists. The rankings are based on feedback from Calix employees around the world.

Fortune is the latest organization to recognize Calix culture as a foundation of its success driving transformation in the broadband industry. In January 2022, Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, elevated Calix to its annual “Best Places to Work in 2022” list. Calix ranked #12 of top 50 small and medium businesses across the United States. Since 2020, Calix has won 21 awards and has an A+ Culture Score from Comparably, a leading culture and compensation monitoring site. These include 2022 “Best Place to Work in the San Francisco/Bay Area,” where Calix ranks #11. Overwhelmingly positive employee feedback is getting Calix frequent recognition, further emphasizing the role of Calix culture in attracting and retaining the world’s top tech talent to drive success.

Calix has developed its award-winning culture through a unique set of core beliefs and best practices, including:

Work-from-anywhere culture that has existed since 2016 and attracts top talent. Calix has a longstanding commitment to "work from anywhere" for employees—since well before big tech companies began to embrace remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This practice enables Calix to hire the industry's most outstanding talent, regardless of location.

An open, diverse culture that is owned and constantly improved by Calix team members. Diverse team members at Calix have consistently given the company an A+ rating. Comparably ranks Calix in the top five percent of large companies for diversity. In 2021, Comparably gave Calix awards for "Best Company for Women" and "Best Company for Diversity."

Award-winning technological innovation and customer success focus that enables broadband service transformation. With a clear mission to simplify broadband service provider (BSP) operations, excite their subscribers, and grow their value, Calix cloud and software platforms deliver unparalleled solutions that allow even the smallest BSP to innovate, transform, and win. Industry-leading Revenue+EDGE and Intelligent+Access+EDGE platforms, combined with the Calix Cloud and support services, empower BSPs to quickly adopt industry best practices to propel their communities forward, establish leadership in their markets, and stand up to consumer giant competition.

“Calix is among the best places in the world to work because our employees make it so,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “We wholeheartedly embrace a ‘better, better, never best’ mindset. As a result, we’re constantly learning and improving as an aligned team. We look to our new employees to bring creative ideas and approaches, challenge our norms, make a difference, and make us better. Because we’ve embraced a work-from-anywhere model years ago, we continue to attract the best and brightest talent, regardless of location. This is truly an exciting period of growth for us and for the broadband industry, and we will continue to lead the market with the world’s most innovative platforms, purpose-built to help even the smallest broadband service provider transform and win subscriber loyalty for decades to come. To support that growth, we recently completed the biggest hiring quarter in the company’s history. We will continue to expand our talent base throughout 2022 to keep pace with demand for our innovative products and services that enable our BSP customers to grow value for their communities.”

