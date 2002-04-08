LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 6, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Unity Software Inc. (“Unity” or the “Company”) (: U) securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On May 10, 2022, after the market closed, Unity announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance “due to challenges with monetization products.” Specifically, “a fault in [Unity’s] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes.”

On this news, Unity’s stock fell $17.83, or 37%, to close at $30.30 per share on May 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) deficiencies in Unity’s product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company’s machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenues; (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated its commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

