Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $672.00Mil. The top holdings were VWO(13.65%), IVV(13.60%), and VEA(8.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought 195,846 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 332,503. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $75.7286 per share and a market cap of $81.36Bil. The stock has returned -10.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought 27,145 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 151,130. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $364.4372 per share and a market cap of $260.00Bil. The stock has returned -7.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.88.

During the quarter, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought 237,286 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 951,194. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.81.

On 07/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.77 per share and a market cap of $7.53Bil. The stock has returned -3.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 86,786 shares in NAS:VCSH, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.63 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.48 per share and a market cap of $40.93Bil. The stock has returned -5.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought 115,519 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 868,019. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/21/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $55.8864 per share and a market cap of $15.90Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

