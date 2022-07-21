AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $1.58Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.72%), MSFT(5.49%), and GOOGL(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 185,550-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.21 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.162 per share and a market cap of $96.06Bil. The stock has returned -72.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-book ratio of 4.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP bought 120,206 shares of NYSE:PWR for a total holding of 460,093. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.87.

On 07/21/2022, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $131.435 per share and a market cap of $18.96Bil. The stock has returned 47.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:WM by 76,632 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.66.

On 07/21/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $154.87 per share and a market cap of $64.24Bil. The stock has returned 8.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-book ratio of 8.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 55,766 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/21/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $123.63 per share and a market cap of $1,262.24Bil. The stock has returned -30.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-book ratio of 9.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 151,994-share investment in NYSE:TMX. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.41 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Terminix Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $42.52 per share and a market cap of $5.17Bil. The stock has returned -17.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

