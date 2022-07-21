Orca Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were FLRN(9.98%), VRIG(9.98%), and MSFT(8.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Orca Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 39,705 shares in ARCA:GNR, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.34 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $50.54 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned 2.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a price-book ratio of 632.15.

Orca Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LHX by 3,517 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $241.5.

On 07/21/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $223.515 per share and a market cap of $43.08Bil. The stock has returned 0.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Orca Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NOC by 1,373 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $459.05.

On 07/21/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $451.775 per share and a market cap of $70.29Bil. The stock has returned 26.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 16,753 shares in NYSE:BROS, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.22 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Dutch Bros Inc traded for a price of $38.355 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dutch Bros Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Orca Investment Management, LLC bought 114 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 49,900. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.47 per share and a market cap of $1,507.57Bil. The stock has returned -13.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

