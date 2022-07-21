Private Capital Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $592.00Mil. The top holdings were LLY(24.13%), AAPL(8.42%), and GOOGL(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 173,910-share investment in NYSE:NEM. Previously, the stock had a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.89 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $52.245 per share and a market cap of $41.46Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 135,440 shares in NYSE:SYY, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.73 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $86.91 per share and a market cap of $44.41Bil. The stock has returned 20.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-book ratio of 33.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 44,235 shares in NYSE:PXD, giving the stock a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $253.61 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $211.26 per share and a market cap of $51.32Bil. The stock has returned 54.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 62,010-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.73 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $159.72 per share and a market cap of $55.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ZI by 151,520 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.35.

On 07/21/2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $40.29 per share and a market cap of $16.22Bil. The stock has returned -23.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 135.32, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 71.06 and a price-sales ratio of 13.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

