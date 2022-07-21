SOL Capital Management CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 255 stocks valued at a total of $494.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(3.35%), PDO(3.20%), and KBWB(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SOL Capital Management CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SOL Capital Management CO bought 445,998 shares of NYSE:PDO for a total holding of 1,141,643. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.49.

On 07/21/2022, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund traded for a price of $14.54 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned -27.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-book ratio of 0.80 and a price-sales ratio of 10.50.

SOL Capital Management CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 18,148 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.99 per share and a market cap of $2,510.32Bil. The stock has returned 7.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-book ratio of 37.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SOL Capital Management CO bought 73,096 shares of ARCA:EMQQ for a total holding of 190,826. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.74.

On 07/21/2022, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF traded for a price of $32.12 per share and a market cap of $646.20Mil. The stock has returned -44.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.78.

The guru established a new position worth 113,555 shares in ARCA:CGXU, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.42 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $20.9099 per share and a market cap of $297.06Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.22.

The guru established a new position worth 49,499 shares in NAS:CXSE, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.36 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund traded for a price of $40.02 per share and a market cap of $939.47Mil. The stock has returned -35.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

