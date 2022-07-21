Accredited Investors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $843.00Mil. The top holdings were IJR(7.68%), EFV(5.89%), and RBLX(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Accredited Investors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJJ by 407,209 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.83.

On 07/21/2022, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $98.44 per share and a market cap of $6.97Bil. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 218,695 shares. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.57.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $143.68 per share and a market cap of $11.90Bil. The stock has returned -8.76% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 619,978 shares. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 07/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $37.59 per share and a market cap of $12.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 233,617 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.33 per share and a market cap of $81.74Bil. The stock has returned -10.18% over the past year.

During the quarter, Accredited Investors Inc. bought 78,034 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 81,781. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $239.47 per share and a market cap of $59.50Bil. The stock has returned -8.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

