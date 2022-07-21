Round Table Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

319 LENOX AVENUE WESTFIELD, NJ 07090

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $518.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.89%), VEU(9.53%), and NMFC(8.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Round Table Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Round Table Services, LLC bought 862,539 shares of ARCA:IAPR for a total holding of 882,223. The trade had a 3.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.71.

On 07/21/2022, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April traded for a price of $23.1 per share and a market cap of $72.77Mil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April has a price-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, Round Table Services, LLC bought 606,996 shares of ARCA:EAPR for a total holding of 622,181. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.64.

On 07/21/2022, Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF April traded for a price of $23.07 per share and a market cap of $48.94Mil. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF April has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Round Table Services, LLC bought 649,641 shares of NAS:NMFC for a total holding of 3,625,727. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.89.

On 07/21/2022, New Mountain Finance Corp traded for a price of $12.425 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned 0.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Mountain Finance Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-book ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 7.17.

Round Table Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGE by 117,176 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.74.

On 07/21/2022, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $31.885 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -24.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

The guru established a new position worth 704,000 shares in NAS:ATAI, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.1 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, ATAI Life Sciences NV traded for a price of $4.175 per share and a market cap of $669.45Mil. The stock has returned -75.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, ATAI Life Sciences NV has a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1082.15.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.