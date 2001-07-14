Performance+Food+Group+Company’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Contigo%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E brand recently surpassed 2 million cases sold in one year, the fastest a PFG brand has reached that important milestone. Launched in 2016, Contigo® has experienced extraordinary growth and is now one of PFG’s top ten private-label brands.

Meaning “With You” in Spanish, Contigo® pays homage to the diversity of Hispanic-Latino cuisine and includes more than 50 products ranging from tortillas to fajita meats to birria base. PFG sources Contigo®-branded products from suppliers in Mexico, Central and South America, and the U.S. to ensure the freshest ingredients, and to capture the brand essence and promise of “sabor auténtico” (authentic flavors.)

“We’re extremely proud of how our Contigo® brand has performed since its launch,” said Pepe Toro, senior national sales manager, Hispanic-Latin segment, PFG. “Hispanic cuisine continues to grow in popularity as a mainstream dining option across the nation. We take pride in providing delicious, quality and sensible products that help our customers grow their business. Contigo® is fast becoming one of the most recognized brands for quality and authenticity in the Hispanic-Latino restaurant market.”

PFG’s Contigo® products range from staples found in most Hispanic kitchens to specialized ingredients targeted to specific cultures and ethnicities. Contigo® whole-peeled tomatoes is a top-seller for PFG along with branded cheeses, various meats, tortillas and salsas.

“The Contigo® skirt steak we purchase through PFG has consistently been a high quality and flavorful cut of meat that generates terrific reviews from our customers,” said Raul Lecona, owner, Casa+Ramos+Restaurants, Redding, CA. “We have also been extremely satisfied with the avocado chunks from PFG – they are great! Again, a good tasting product that has proven to reduce food and labor costs.”

All PFG’s Performance+Foodservice locations across the country carry the Contigo® line, including PFG’s Contigo® Taqueria quick service restaurant that is tailored for convenience stores and other food venues.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit+pfgc.com.

