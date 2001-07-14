Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:OHI, Financial) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Monday, August 15, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

