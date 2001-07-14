Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF).

The Complaint alleges the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operational and financial results. Specifically, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) the Company would need to amend its financial figures; (3) the Company, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the "IPO") are encouraged to contact the firm before September 12, 2022.

If you currently own stock or options in Missfresh Limited and suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at [email protected].

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

