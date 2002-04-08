NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited ( GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its second quarter results before the U.S. market opens on August 25, 2022.



The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 results at:

Date and time: 8:00 AM U.S Eastern Time on August 25, 2022

8:00 PM Singapore Time on August 25, 2022

A link to the call will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.grab.com prior to the call time. Following the call, a replay of the call, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be available at the same website.

In addition, Grab executives currently plan to participate in the following investor events:

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, September 7, 2022

JP Morgan CEO CFO Forum, September 8, 2022

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, September 12, 2022



For conferences that will webcast the presentations, a replay will be made available through the Company’s investor relations website at investors.grab.com .

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2021 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in 480 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single “everyday everything” app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and have a positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.grab.com .