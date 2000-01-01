Ultimately, the distinct temperament of our investment professionals—marked by patience, humility and flexibility—is key to the success of our investment process and its potential to mitigate the uncertainty that represents the true risk of investing.

Drawing on a large body of groundbreaking work—including that of such luminaries as Graham, Buffett and Eveillard, as well as thinkers further afield—First Eagle’s value-oriented investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that the greatest risk investors face is not day-to-day market volatility but rather the permanent impairment of capital, the primary cause of which is overpaying for assets.

The Global Value team takes an atypical approach in its efforts to avoid this hazard when selecting stocks. Rather than cataloging a stock based on some statistical valuation metric, the team instead seeks first to define the character of its business. By making the quantification of price conditional to our fundamental appraisal of an organization’s specific tangible and intangible attributes, “value” becomes a big tent rather than an artificial constraint.

As these character-defining attributes have evolved over time, so too has our approach to analyzing and capturing their impact. Notably, intangible assets—which include factors like a business’s market position and the quality of its management—have grown in prominence as the global economy has become increasingly knowledge-based, and we believe they are a key contributor to positive drift in the “intrinsic value”1 of companies that possess them. However, intangibles are poorly represented in standard accounting practices, in our view, resulting in a divergence between “accounting reality” and “economic reality” and impacting how investors perceive value in the market.

The Global Value team’s go-anywhere, benchmark-agnostic approach allows us to seek companies we believe possess a scarce, durable asset that provides it with a long-term operational advantage and is highly difficult to replicate—even in parts of the market not traditionally associated with value investing. When purchased at what we believe to be a “margin of safety”2 to our estimate of intrinsic value and assembled in thoughtfully diversified portfolios, such assets may help our clients to avoid the permanent impairment of capital and to generate long-term positive absolute returns across market cycles.

