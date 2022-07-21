TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $1.22Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.61%), AAPL(5.01%), and GOOG(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS bought 320,360 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 6,742,800. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $115.04 per share and a market cap of $1,509.54Bil. The stock has returned -13.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 130,495 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.9.

On 07/21/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $187.01 per share and a market cap of $163.40Bil. The stock has returned -9.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-book ratio of 10.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS bought 170,581 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 3,598,800. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.34 per share and a market cap of $1,510.89Bil. The stock has returned -10.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 22,948 shares in NYSE:WSO, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $263.83 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Watsco Inc traded for a price of $257.61 per share and a market cap of $9.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Watsco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 90,394-share investment in NAS:XRAY. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.58 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Dentsply Sirona Inc traded for a price of $36.47 per share and a market cap of $7.86Bil. The stock has returned -42.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dentsply Sirona Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

