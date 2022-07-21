First City Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.04%), HD(3.79%), and KO(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First City Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

First City Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 13,480 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.9.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.78 per share and a market cap of $14.78Bil. The stock has returned -3.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, First City Capital Management, Inc. bought 3,291 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 7,259. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 07/21/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $133.95 per share and a market cap of $76.23Bil. The stock has returned -30.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

First City Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FXF by 4,000 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.97.

On 07/21/2022, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust traded for a price of $92.4916 per share and a market cap of $235.85Mil. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 17,638-share investment in NYSE:MPW. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.04 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $16.24 per share and a market cap of $9.75Bil. The stock has returned -17.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.57 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 14,176-share investment in NYSE:APTS. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.91 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $25 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned 149.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

