MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were DHR(5.35%), AME(4.16%), and APH(4.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID bought 20,793 shares of NAS:ROLL for a total holding of 30,793. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.77.

On 07/21/2022, RBC Bearings Inc traded for a price of $217.25 per share and a market cap of $6.27Bil. The stock has returned 6.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RBC Bearings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.63, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 49.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.45 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID reduced their investment in NYSE:AJG by 21,491 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.1.

On 07/21/2022, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co traded for a price of $169.6 per share and a market cap of $35.63Bil. The stock has returned 21.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 28,287 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.85 per share and a market cap of $38.48Bil. The stock has returned -5.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 22,606 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.58 per share and a market cap of $40.99Bil. The stock has returned -5.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC/ID bought 22,125 shares of NAS:ZD for a total holding of 202,301. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.1.

On 07/21/2022, Ziff Davis Inc traded for a price of $83.25 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned -33.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ziff Davis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

