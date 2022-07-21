LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 CORPORATE HILL DRIVE, SUITE 225 LITTLE ROCK, AR 72205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $399.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.01%), TMO(4.53%), and J(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 28,027 shares in NAS:TER, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.26 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $102.77 per share and a market cap of $16.46Bil. The stock has returned -19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-book ratio of 6.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 15,608 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/21/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $87.75 per share and a market cap of $369.71Bil. The stock has returned 58.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 72.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP bought 11,293 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 69,637. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/21/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.75 per share and a market cap of $95.83Bil. The stock has returned -72.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-book ratio of 4.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SLB by 22,014 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.7.

On 07/21/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $33.63 per share and a market cap of $47.53Bil. The stock has returned 20.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:JCI by 12,093 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.86.

On 07/21/2022, Johnson Controls International PLC traded for a price of $50.76 per share and a market cap of $35.31Bil. The stock has returned -26.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson Controls International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

