ATWOOD & PALMER INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 400 stocks valued at a total of $1.03Bil. The top holdings were FTGC(4.51%), GSIE(3.38%), and IMTM(3.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATWOOD & PALMER INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 54,788 shares in NAS:UTHR, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.92 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, United Therapeutics Corp traded for a price of $226.2 per share and a market cap of $10.25Bil. The stock has returned 23.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ATWOOD & PALMER INC bought 88,270 shares of NYSE:GRMN for a total holding of 89,894. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.55.

On 07/21/2022, Garmin Ltd traded for a price of $107.89 per share and a market cap of $20.84Bil. The stock has returned -27.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Garmin Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 219,570 shares in NYSE:UNFI, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, United Natural Foods Inc traded for a price of $42.31 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned 29.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Natural Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ATWOOD & PALMER INC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 264,963 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.61.

On 07/21/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.76 per share and a market cap of $15.54Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 379,770 shares in NAS:NLOK, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.62 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, NortonLifeLock Inc traded for a price of $25.01 per share and a market cap of $14.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NortonLifeLock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

