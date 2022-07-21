Davis-Rea Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

79 Wellington Street West Toronto, A6 M5K 1J3

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $336.00Mil. The top holdings were TD(6.13%), GOOGL(5.66%), and AMZN(5.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Davis-Rea Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Davis-Rea Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 178,409 shares. The trade had a 7.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/21/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $522.46 per share and a market cap of $490.16Bil. The stock has returned 27.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-book ratio of 6.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Davis-Rea Ltd. bought 303,297 shares of NYSE:TD for a total holding of 314,146. The trade had a 5.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.73.

On 07/21/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $63.87 per share and a market cap of $115.23Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Davis-Rea Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 4,229 shares. The trade had a 5.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $115.04 per share and a market cap of $1,509.54Bil. The stock has returned -13.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Davis-Rea Ltd. bought 174,920 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 176,980. The trade had a 5.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/21/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $124.63 per share and a market cap of $1,268.04Bil. The stock has returned -30.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-book ratio of 9.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 51,760 shares in NYSE:ACN, giving the stock a 4.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.06 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $288.01 per share and a market cap of $182.18Bil. The stock has returned -6.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-book ratio of 8.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

