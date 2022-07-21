WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1000 WILSHIRE BLVD., SUITE 900 LOS ANGELES, CA 90017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1066 stocks valued at a total of $1.83Bil. The top holdings were VOO(14.75%), AAPL(7.03%), and MSFT(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC bought 53,699 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 778,542. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $366.59 per share and a market cap of $260.97Bil. The stock has returned -6.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 199,528 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 07/21/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.45 per share and a market cap of $19.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC bought 42,156 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 451,936. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/21/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $124.63 per share and a market cap of $1,268.04Bil. The stock has returned -30.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-book ratio of 9.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC bought 256,027 shares of NYSE:NXDT for a total holding of 519,181. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.53.

On 07/21/2022, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust traded for a price of $15.56 per share and a market cap of $577.44Mil. The stock has returned 21.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-book ratio of 0.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 42,872 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.92.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.08 per share and a market cap of $8.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

