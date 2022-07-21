GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 248 stocks valued at a total of $1.28Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.90%), TMO(4.46%), and MA(4.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 366,289-share investment in NYSE:WRK. Previously, the stock had a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.03 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, WestRock Co traded for a price of $41.48 per share and a market cap of $10.57Bil. The stock has returned -12.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WestRock Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 98,776 shares in ARCA:SPDN, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.92 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares traded for a price of $16.12 per share and a market cap of $403.81Mil. The stock has returned 3.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 4,829 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/21/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $286.85 per share and a market cap of $632.97Bil. The stock has returned 2.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 4,500 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $244.16 per share and a market cap of $74.18Bil. The stock has returned -16.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a price-book ratio of 7.77.

During the quarter, GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC bought 4,272 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 7,677. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.28.

On 07/21/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $234.59 per share and a market cap of $52.03Bil. The stock has returned -16.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

