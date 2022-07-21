Middleton & Co Inc/MA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $780.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.20%), AMZN(4.50%), and GOOGL(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Middleton & Co Inc/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

Middleton & Co Inc/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 93,386 shares. The trade had a 2.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 07/21/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $279.23 per share and a market cap of $203.02Bil. The stock has returned 0.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Middleton & Co Inc/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:OTIS by 34,037 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.7.

On 07/21/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $72.95 per share and a market cap of $30.84Bil. The stock has returned -14.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

Middleton & Co Inc/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 11,081 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 07/21/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $147.75 per share and a market cap of $261.09Bil. The stock has returned 31.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-book ratio of 16.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Middleton & Co Inc/MA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 7,366 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.35 per share and a market cap of $2,514.37Bil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-book ratio of 37.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.43 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Middleton & Co Inc/MA bought 2,776 shares of NAS:SIVB for a total holding of 18,762. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472.45.

On 07/21/2022, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $436.17 per share and a market cap of $25.67Bil. The stock has returned -24.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

